SHAMOKIN — A former Shamokin woman pleaded guilty in Cumberland County for her involvement in the 2016 death of her infant daughter.
Emily Kirby, 30, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count endangering the welfare of children in front of Cumberland County Judge Jessica E. Brewbaker. Kirby is scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 in the Cumberland County Courthouse in Carlisle.
Kirby's remaining charges were dropped. They include five felonies: twos count of aggravated assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of children; and four misdemeanors: recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy to committee reckless endangerment and two drug charges.
Kirby and her husband Derrick Yohe, 31, were both allegedly high while their daughter was dying in her crib after ingesting marijuana and asphyxiating on vomit on Aug. 16, 2016. They waited for more than an hour before calling 911 after finding their infant daughter unresponsive and blue, police said.
A doctor determined in 2016 that the cause of death was complications of asphyxia and the manner of death was a homicide. The county coroner determined that additional testing of the soft tissue behind the eyes of the child revealed a "traumatic brain injury in the days, weeks or months before the child's death," police said.
Yohe is facing 11 felony charges, including one count of criminal homicide, and four misdemeanor charges. He is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in front of Cumberland County Judge Christylee L. Peck at 9 a.m. Aug. 13.
Yohe remains incarcerated at Cumberland County Prison after he was denied bail, but Kirby was released on July 26, 2019, on $75,000 unsecured bail.