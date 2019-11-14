SUNBURY — Former JROTC instructor Bart Wagner has declined to return to the Shikellamy School District.
Wagner resigned on Nov. 8 because the Army had not paid its portion of his salary. School Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district continued to pay Wagner what it believed was half of his salary, which came to $35,000 per year.
Following Wagner's resignation, Bendle sent letters to the Army and to various Valley leaders looking for help. On Wednesday, Bendle announced the Army was able to process Wagner's certification. He sent a letter to Wagner so the former instructor was aware of the news.
Bendle said Thursday Wagner declined to return for family reasons.
"He (Wagner) indicated he is dealing with some family matters as another reason for his decision to leave," Bendle said. "The Shikellamy School District wishes the best to LTC Wagner and his family."
The program will continue to run under First Sgt. Dan Alderson, Bendle said, until further notice.
"We posted the position with the Army and we are hopeful we will be able to fill this quickly," Bendle said. "The program is not going anywhere."