Former Shikellamy Superintendent Brett Misavage passed away Tuesday morning in South Carolina.
Misavage, who recently moved to South Carolina, served as Shikellamy's superintendent after he was appointed by the board in 2016. Misavage announced he had health issues and was approved for a sabbatical in June 2018 in hopes his health would improve and he would be able to return to work.
Misavage was named acting superintendent in March 2016 and then became superintendent on Dec. 5, 2016. Prior to becoming superintendent, Misavage served as principal at Chief Shikellamy Elementary School for 15 years. Misavage was with the district for nearly 30 years.
"There is not a person on earth that didn’t believe that Brett (Misavage) was one of the most genuine kindhearted people out there," board President Wendy Wiest said Tuesday night.
"The stories you hear when he was principal at Chief Shikellamy are heartwarming. I heard a story of how he just held a child that was distraught in his arms. He owned it and never asked someone to do something he wasn’t willing to do. He led by example and was one of a kind. I was very disheartened when I learned the news this evening. You will hear story after story about what a kind-hearted person he was. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."
Director Scott Karpinski said he was also shocked to hear the news.
“We became friends and stayed in touch after he moved away," Karpinski said. "It’s sad and I don’t know how to describe it. He was a good guy. It’s tough. When we were told I was stunned. I knew he had health issues but to hear about this is something that is just not expected. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."
Director Jenna Eister-Whitaker said it was a privilege to work with Misavage.
"I was honored to have the time I did with him on the board," she said. "It is truly a loss and he truly had the best interests at heart for the district and many thoughts and prayers go out to his family."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was saddened by the news.
"Mr. Misavage served the district for many years," he said. "Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. He was respected by the whole community."