SUNBURY — Former Sunbury Administrator Derrick Backer will be the new economic developer/grant writer for the city after a 3-1 vote Wednesday night at a special city council meeting.
Council eliminated the city administrator position earlier this month and created the new economic developer/grant writer position.
On Wednesday, Council members Jim Eister, Rick Reichner and Lisa Martina voted in favor of the $62,000 position and giving the job to Backer, while Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious voted against the position and hire. Councilman John Barnhart was absent from the meeting.
"I disagree with the hiring of Derick Backer as the grant writer," Brosious said. "As I stated before, we received grants, but there are many grants we didn’t apply for or look into when they could have saved taxpayer dollars."
Brosious has been at odds with Backer for months and said he also doesn't think the position should be paid $62,000.
"We have supervisors in departments overseeing personnel and on call 24 hours a day and they are making less," he said. "Councilwoman Martina will be overseeing this position and I am expecting results with finding grants that help our residents and business and help move our city forward. I will be making sure the job duties of the grant writer are being followed and fulfilled, and making sure this and all positions are being held accountable."
Brosious argued with council the past few months to eliminate the city administrator position, citing differences in opinion with Backer.
Backer has defended the city administrator job and has said he has brought millions of grant dollars to the city.
An internal investigation spurred by claims of signing documents without authorization also revealed no wrongdoing by Backer, according to solicitor Joel Wiest.
Former state Sen. John Gordner's Chief of Staff Josh Funk defended Backer to city council on Wednesday.
Funk said that during his tenure with Gordner, the office helped all municipalities and that Backer was great to deal with and a city administrator position is important.
Martina said the city will release the details of the job description of the economic developer/grant writer in the next few days.