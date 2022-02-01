SUNBURY — A former Sunbury councilman says he wants the city to approve a new commercial property ordinance because it will protect residents, not hurt them.
The commercial property ordinance, passed last year when Chris Reis was on City Council, would require all commercial properties to be inspected by Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, at a fee of $200 per inspection every three years.
NEIC is a state-licensed inspection agency for commercial properties. Prior to the new ordinance, the city was not allowed to inspect commercial properties as special training is needed, according to the law. NEIC serves Danville, Shamokin, Point Township, Northumberland and Sunbury.
Council members last week froze the ordinance after a letter was sent to all commercial property owners by City Administrator Derrick Backer informing property owners of the changes, thus sparking several of the owners to show up to the City Council meeting to voice their concerns.
Reis said when he started on council the ordinance was identified as being needed because of the deteriorating condition of commercial properties throughout the city with no proper inspection process.
“There are multiple instances right now of properties that are in non-salvageable situations that had regular inspections been taking place they could have possibly been saved and rehabbed including properties owned by the city and county,” Reis said. “I can understand someone arguing or upset about the fee for this because honestly no one likes added costs for things, myself included, but to argue the necessity of this ordinance makes little sense to me, and I hope the new mayor and council figures out a way to get this process moving sooner than later.”
Earlier this week, Northumberland County Commissioner Kym Best sent a “My Turn” into The Daily Item objecting to the ordinance.
“The timing of this costly effort is wrong,” Best wrote. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses were forced to shut down or close permanently. Any additional fees forced construction costs or other unforeseen challenges could mean the end for those who are left.”
Best said the costs are hidden because the private company being hired does not have to answer to the taxpayers. Best said she would be attending the next City Council meeting on Feb. 14.
That letter was countered by city solicitor Joel Wiest.
“The subject fee is already known to be in the amount of $200 payable to the state-licensed inspector with the sum of $25 thereof going to the city for administrative costs,” Wiest wrote.
“This $200 fee, payable once every three years, is certainly not going to hamper the business efforts of anyone on a greater scale than it will ensure the safety of the users of these commercial properties. This would seem a fair trade off. In regard to “forced construction costs” if a building requires construction in order to meet the regulations promulgated by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, then the earlier writer’s complaints should be pointed to the Legislature thereof, and not the City Council, or perhaps to the building owner. Finally, as “unforeseen challenges” is simply a hollow anomaly, of which I know not the meaning, I cannot respond to this claim.”
Wiest made the recommendation the ordinance be frozen and no inspections take place for at least 60 days until the city can schedule a public meeting with business and commercial property owners to discuss the issues.
Councilman Jim Eister explained that existing businesses would not be required to follow the same measures as new construction but he agreed the ordinance needs to be revisited and business owners should have some say.
According to Danville Borough Manager Shannon Berkey, “NEIC receives 20 percent of the amount collected based on the borough’s fee schedule.”
They can do both residential and commercial inspections, but for Danville Borough, the bulk is commercial because we do most residential with in-house staff.”
NEIC also services Shamokin, Northumberland and Point Township, according to its website.
Backer said the ordinance is needed.
“The intended outcome of this ordinance is to ensure our commercial properties within the city are safe and kept up to date to ensure they do not turn into blighted properties,” he said. “This is one of many tools that will not only help with the beautification of the city but also ensure its residents and visitors are safe in and around these buildings.”
Mayor Josh Brosious agreed with council and said he also wants to speak with business owners and get more input. Brosious said the ordinance was put in place to protect residents and clean up blighted properties. Brosious said he, Wiest, and the rest of City Council will be meeting with NEIC officials to discuss in detail what is expected from the company and how the company can help the property owners.