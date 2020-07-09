SUNBURY — Former Sunbury Mayor David Persing is the newest Shikellamy school board director following the resignation of director Scott Karpinski Thursday night.
The board also tabled a 43-page COVID-19 reopening plan, presented to directors by Superintendent Jason Bendle.
"I am excited and honored the board put faith in me," Persing said after Thursday's three-hour Shikellamy school board meeting.
"I will meet with Superintendent Jason Bendle as early as we can and get to work right away."
Persing, who was elected to the Shikellamy school board in 2008, resigned when he was elected to become the mayor of Sunbury in 2010.
Karpinski, who was not in attendance wished Persing luck.
"I wish Mr. (Dave) Persing the best of luck," he said after the board voted to approve Persing. "He is the right man for this job."
Karpinski resigned Thursday after informing board President Wendy Wiest he was moving out of Sunbury.
Karpinski was the lead negotiator in the teacher's contract negations that helped prevent a strike last year.
"It was a privilege to work with Mr. (Scott) Karpinski and he will truly be missed," director Jenna Eister Whitaker said. "I wish him the best. I look forward to working with Mr. (Dave) Persing as he will be an asset with his experience to this board."
Directors also decided to hold a special voting meeting next week in the next few days after receiving a 43-page COVID—19 reopening plan by Bendle Thursday night.
Directors felt they needed time to review the materials, that Bendle has continued to say could change at any time.
Bendle continues to work with state officials in an effort to make sure students, teachers and parents are informed of the latest happenings with COVID-19 and education, Eister-Whitaker said.
Director Jeff Balestrini brought up a discussion with fellow directors about opening school two weeks prior to the Aug. 26 expected opening.
The board decided there was not enough time to work out the details to resume school early.
Directors also tabled the hiring of coaches for winter sports and co-curricular instructors, which included the drama and forensic programs.
Persing said he was called by Wiest and asked if he was interested in the position.
Bendle said he will announce the special voting meeting in the next few days.