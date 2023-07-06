SUNBURY — A former Sunbury resident is returning to the city this weekend after making a name for himself in the world of fly tying.
Cade Bailey, 13, of Virginia, and his mother Danielle Bailey, both originally from Sunbury, will be appearing at the Sunbury Celebration Saturday where Cade will be showing off the skills that led him becoming a junior member with the national business, Norvice Fly Tying System, of Delaware.
Cade got started fly tying at age 11 and picked up the skill pretty quickly, he said.
"I was self-taught and I started after my cousin got me interested," he said. "I went and got some materials and it just sort of took off from there and I just started working at it in my garage and by watching YouTube videos and Instagram videos."
Cade said he got invited to a fly tying show in Virginia and ended up selling a bunch of the flys he had created. "I started to make some money," he said.
Cade then went on to do other shows, including one near Richmond, Virginia, where he said he even got more exposure.
"I met the people who own Norvice and started talking with them," he said. "The next day I was asked if I wanted to be a junior member of the company so I guess they thought I was pretty good."
Norvice Fly Tying System owner Tom O'Neill told The Daily Item Thursday he was proud to have Cade on his team.
"He's a great kid and he is talented," he said. "We are proud to have him with us and part of the company."
Danielle Bailey said she is proud of her son and how he is learning life skills quickly.
"It's changed him as a person," she said. "He developed into a businessman."
Danielle Bailey said the opportunity to work with a national company has opened doors for her son.
"He is looking at how much materials cost, interacting with people and learning about life," she said. "When he gets talking with people about fly tying, he speaks in terms I don't even understand."
Cade started his own business, "Dead Drift Fishing." He said he loves being his own boss and hopes to travel with Norvice to various shows.
"It's fun and I am continuing to learn," he said. "I am looking forward to going to some of the bigger shows."
Cade even has his own line of merchandise, which can be found on his Instagram page, @dead_drift_fishing.
"I am very proud of him and his dedication," Danielle Bailey said. "I am excited to see what is next."
Cade will be at Sunbury Celebration and said he wants to see and meet with as many people as possible.
"It will be a lot of fun," he said. "I am excited to see everyone."
Sunbury Celebration committee member, Slade Shreck, said he is excited to meet Cade and learn a few things.
"With all the great fishing in Susquehanna Valley and this young man's experience, it will be great to learn some tricks," he said. "This is a great vendor stand to stop at during the celebration and we are all excited to have Cade with us this weekend."
Sunbury Celebration begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the David Persing Recreational Complex on North 4th Street.