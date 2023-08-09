SUNBURY — The former Turkey Hill on Front Street has been vacant since late 2022 and code officials say the building is deteriorating quickly.
Turkey Hill closed on Dec. 22, 2022, without any warning to city officials, they said.
According to code officer Samantha Mummey the city has attempted to reach out to owner Pamela Gartin, of Scottsdale, Arizona, but has had limited contact.
Mummey said the city has had to visit the property several times this summer to cut the grass and that Gartin has been fined.
"We don't know what the owner's direction is for the property at this point," she said.
Mummey said the property was added to the Sunbury public nuisance list and that water to the structure has been shut off.
Mummey said that is the first step in working with the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority in an attempt to get the property back up to code before the next steps are taken.
If the property continues to sit vacant and nothing is done, the next steps would be for city officials to begin the process of taking the property over, according to city ordinance.
"Because it is now a vacant property, the city can start working through the proper channels to get it through eminent domain if it gets to that point," Mummey said.
Turkey Hill representatives have not responded to calls for comment on why the business closed on Front Street.
A second location on 4th Street remains open.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was disappointed to see the business close and even more disappointed to see the property beginning to deteriorate.
"We added this to the nuisance list to make sure the property gets taken care of by the owner," he said. "If that doesn't happen, it could potentially be taken over by the redevelopment authority. Our code office is fighting blight and I back them 100 percent."