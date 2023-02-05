WILLIAMSPORT — Former U.S. Attorney Tom Marino will seek the office of Lycoming County District after the former four term U.S. Representative made the announcement on Sunday.
“Serving Lycoming County as district attorney was truly an honor, and unbeknownst to me at the time, it was the launchpad for my 30-year career,” Marino said. “Of all my roles in public service, the job of District Attorney was by far my favorite because it had so much meaningful impact on the community.”
Marino, of Williamsport, resigned from Congress in 2019 after he won a fifth term because, at the time, he was having health issues and wanted to be with his family.
Since then, he has entered the private sector, where he said he wanted to use his legal and business experience to create jobs across the nation.
The 69-year-old was also a Lycoming County District Attorney in 1992 before he was appointed as U.S. Attorney in the Middle District in 2002.
He was one of the first Congressman to support former President Donald Trump along with former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta.
Marino was considered twice by Trump to serve in Office of National Drug Control Policy as the nation's drug czar, but Marino, of Cogan Station, withdrew his name in both instances.
He was a U.S. attorney in the Middle District of Pennsylvania under President George W. Bush. He was first elected in 2010 in the 10th District after defeating Democratic incumbent Chris Carney. In 2019, he beat Democrat Marc Friedenberg in the redrawn 12th District.
During his eight-plus years in Washington, eight bills that he sponsored were signed into law over two administrations. Among those was the RAPID Act — to streamline the process for federally-funding energy, infrastructure and construction projects — and the Eric Williams Correctional Officer Protection Act, which allows officers in high and medium security prisons to carry pepper spray.
Marino has since been critical of Trump and showed frustration during several interviews after Trump decided to back Sen. Doug Mastriano instead of Barletta in last year's governor race. Barletta finished second and Mastriano went on to get easily defeated by Gov. Josh Shapiro this past November.
Northumberland County Republican Chairman Deb Betz, who has worked with Marino in the past, said she is thrilled he is making a return.
"We have worked with Congressman Tom Marino through many campaigns, and he is on fire," she said. "We work well with our colleagues in Lycoming County and we are here to support Tom (Marino) in any way we can because he will be a great district attorney for our area."
Marino would replace outgoing District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner who is running for Lycoming County Judge of the Court of Common Pleas.
Marino’s top priority if elected is to make communities across Lycoming County safer.
“Lycoming County is a great place to live and raise a family. But it is not immune to the rise in crime that many are seeing in their communities,” Marino said. “Our hometowns are under attack: crime is skyrocketing, drugs are making their way into our neighborhoods, and residents don’t feel as safe today as they once did.”
Marino pledged a tough-on-crime approach by prosecuting offenders to the fullest extent of the law.
“Simply put, Tom Marino is the best person for the job of District Attorney,” Lycoming Republican Committeewoman Carol Sides said. “There is nobody with better experience, and beyond just his resume, Tom has dedicated his life to serving the people of Lycoming County. I have no doubt he’ll stand far above any potential challengers and easily win election in November.”
Marino is the first candidate to announce for the district attorney position. The Republican Primary is set for May 16, and the general election Nov. 7.
Marino graduated with honors from both Williamsport Area Community College and Lycoming College. Upon receiving his Juris Doctor from Dickinson College of Law, he spent some time in private practice. As a Congressman Marino was a member of the House Judiciary, Foreign Affairs, and Homeland Security committees and elected Vice President of NATO. Tom Marino and his wife, Edith, live in Williamsport where they raised two adopted children, Chloe and Victor.