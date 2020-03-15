NORTHUMBERLAND — Like clockwork, the former Viking Energy Tractebel building was reduced to a pile of rubble in a matter of seconds Saturday morning.
Right at 8 a.m. — the scheduled time — contractors from Pettigrew Inc. of Swedesboro, New Jersey, set off a series of small explosives and within seconds the structure was on the ground.
About two dozen people gathered for the early morning work, which shut down Cannery Road for nearly two hours. After the first explosions, it took about 15 seconds for the building to come down. Water was immediately sprayed onto the debris to reduce the amount of dust filling the area.
The plant, located at 909 Cannery Road, has been closed for nearly eight years. It shut down permanently on April 1, 2012, unable to continue to compete with the natural gas industry, Point Township supervisor George Geise said.
It had been in operation since 1988. At the time of the closing, it was owned by GDF Suez of Texas.
All traffic, including pedestrian traffic, was prohibited on Cannery Road from Ridge Road to Gibson Road beginning at 7 a.m. The road reopened around 9.