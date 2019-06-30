MIDDLEBURG — Two former Wood-Mode employees are part of the management team assembled by a Middleburg businessman working on a deal to purchase and reopen the Kreamer plant that closed last month and left 983 people out of work.
Bob Gessner, former director of manufacturing, and Rod Hunter, who was in charge of order processing, are working with Bill French, owner of Professional Building Systems of PA, who has an agreement in principle to purchase the company assets.
The news is a relief to some former employees who are warily optimistic that French will be able to finalize the sale and reopen the custom cabinetry manufacturing plant that closed suddenly May 13 after 77 years.
"This is a good move because they know the operations," said Paul Hitesman, a former Wood-Mode training manager. "Bob knows the plant, equipment, machinery and the business. Rod knows the ordering process and shipping. Plus he knows the sales/dealer network. Both are good choices for Mr. French."
Neither Gessner or Hunter were immediately for comment Sunday.
French said he expects a sale agreement with Wood-Mode's prime lender, Great Rock Capital, to be finalized within three weeks and hopes to have the plant running a few weeks later.
He was unable to say what products will be made or how many people could be rehired.
"I'm not sure what inventory is there or what the dealers need," he said. "It will be a little confusing at first."
French, who has operated a modular home manufacturer since 200, said he will be the sole owner of Wood-Mode and said he expects the costs will "reasonable at first." The challenge, he said, will be in updating old equipment.
If the agreement is finalized, he will own the Wood-Mode name, the property that houses the Kreamer plant and the building in Selinsgrove where Wood-Mode CEO Robert Gronlund operates Wood-Metals Industries, a producer of industrial cabinetry that employs about 35.
French said he will work with Gronlund to ensure Wood-Metals stays in business.
"I believe Bob Gronlund will continue to operate it and I want to help keep them there," he said, adding that if any employees have questions about that operation they should direct them to Gronlund. "My intention is to help them stay there."
Neither Gronlund nor his son, Wood-Mode President Brooks Gronlund, have spoken publicly since the abrupt closure. They have not responded to repeated calls from The Daily Item.
A statement issued the day of the shut down by Human Resources Director David Scarr said it was unavoidable after a deal to sell the company fell through the week before and Great Rock refused to lend more money.
Three lawsuits have been filed alleging Wood-Mode violated the WARN Act by failing to give employees at least 60 days notice prior to the closure.