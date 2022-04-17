SUNBURY — The Easter Bunny arrived at Fort Discovery in Sunbury on Saturday just in time to meet with children and watch them search for eggs with numbers inside to win a prize thanks to the First Reform Church.
Cindy Simpson, of the First Reform Church, said she was thankful the rain held off when the children and parents began to form a long line at Fort Discovery to enter and search for the magical eggs.
“We are happy to be doing this and giving back to the community,” she said. “This is one of the biggest things we do through the year and happy to see so many people here.”
The hunt was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and returned Saturday for the 14th annual event.
“I am happy to meet the Easter Bunny,” 10-year-old Alayna Reid said. “It’s a fun day.”
Simpson, along with several members of the First Reform Church arrived early at Fort Discovery and planted the eggs throughout the park so children could enter and find the eggs that had numbers inside.
“When they get an egg with a number in it, they bring it up and that number will match the prize they win,” she said.
There was a table of Easter baskets filled with candy as prizes, and Simpson said all of the prizes were donated by members of the church.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Cindy Johnson, 8, of Northumberland said, “and I like trying to get lucky to get a winning egg. I love Easter and I love candy so this makes it so much fun.”