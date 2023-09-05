Editor’s Note: From the moment we’re born, we’re aging. September is Healthy Aging Month. Beginning today, we will examine bone and joint health, and, if needed, repair and replacement. This week, learn how to maintain healthy bones. Subsequent weeks will focus on healthy ankles, knees, hips and shoulders as well as when replacement may be needed.
Many people don’t consider their bone health until they have a fracture.
However, local experts suggest prioritizing bone health at an early age and throughout adulthood.
“Bone is actually living, growing tissue that has a couple of functions; it provides structure and it stores minerals. People assume that if they have a normal blood calcium test ... then everything is fine,” said Kimberly Findlay, a registered nurse and bone health liaison at SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical.
“But, your body, in an effort to keep everything balanced will use the calcium and minerals stored in the bones to keep systems going,” she said.
The process of building bone starts in early childhood and your body continues building a reserve for adulthood.
“For children and young adults, that’s the growing time,” Findlay explains. “That’s when you actually build and grow bone. It’s so important for kids to get calcium in their bones. Girls acquire about 40 to 50% of their total bone mass during the early teen years.
If they are not getting the nutrients that they need during those vital years, their bones are going to start out being weak.”
Playing outside in the sunlight is also essential for children, said Findlay because Vitamin D from the sun helps bones absorb calcium.
“If kids are inside playing video games and not out in the sun playing, then they could be setting themselves up for possibly having weak bones in the future.”
Findlay said that adding sunscreen can limit the sun’s absorption, so she suggested exposing the arms to sunlight for 15 minutes before applying sunscreen.
Calcium-rich dietFindlay and Dr. Edward Heinle, chair of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Geisinger, said that individuals of all ages should eat a healthy diet that includes calcium-rich foods such as dairy products and leafy green vegetables and calcium-fortified foods such as orange or apple juice.
For people who can’t tolerate dairy, there are other alternatives like almond milk that actually have more calcium than cow’s milk.
Findlay adds, “Our bodies are constantly trying to keep homeostasis, so if you are not eating enough calcium-rich foods in your diet and getting Vitamin D from the sun, your body will borrow from your bones to keep things going.”
Dr. Kyle Hubler, of Orthopaedic Care at UPMC in North Central PA, said: “Other vitamins like D, C, and K are key to joint health. Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium, vitamin C helps with your immune function and producing collagen in your body, and vitamin K helps deliver calcium to the bone.”
Dr. Hubler cautioned that patients who are having pain or stiffness in bones or joints should consult with a doctor before adding supplements to their diet.
All three experts encouraged weight-bearing exercise such as running, walking, Tai Chi, yoga, golf, racquet sports, dancing, or strength training with light weights.
Dr. Heinle said swimming, though not technically weight bearing, provides resistance without overloading the bones and joints. He also said that Tai Chi has the additional benefit of helping people maintain their balance as well as their strength and coordination.
“Exercising helps to keep ligaments and muscles strong and flexible, ultimately aiding in the cushioning of your bones and joints,” Dr. Hubler said.
“Weight bearing exercise is the best type of exercise to keep bones strong as we age to stimulate continued bone strength and growth.
Maintaining a healthy weight also helps as excess weight adds more stress on your joints.”
Subtle changes“Changes (in the bones) can be subtle,” Dr. Heinle notes. “Sometimes you don’t notice it until you have a fracture and then there’s imaging done and it confirms bone demineralization. We tend to lose an inch or two in height as we age.
“If you start noticing that you’re bending forward or your back is bent for a little bit, that can suggest that there may be some compression fractures in the spine. Those are hints that maybe you’re losing some bone density. But to actually quantify it, you have to see it on an X-ray and most specifically, a DEXA scan to look at bone density.”
It’s estimated that 10.2 million Americans have osteoporosis, a condition when the bones become weak and brittle, and another 44 million have low bone density, placing them at increased risk. Osteoporosis affects about one in five women over age 50.
Findlay said that for patients who have had a vertebral compression fracture (VCF), which occurs when the bony block in the spine collapses, they have a five-fold increase risk for additional VCF and a 2-3 factor risk of fractures in other sites.
A breakdown or damage of joint cartilage between bones is called osteoarthritis (OA) and affects over 32.5 million Americans.
Dr. Hubler said that OA is a common diagnosis for those with degenerative joint disease in the hips, hands and knees. The risk for developing OA increases as you age and can have a hereditary component, so it’s important to know your family history.
“A previous injury or trauma may also put you at risk for developing arthritis in the injured extremity later in life,” he said.
Both Heinle and Findlay remind patients that smoking, excessive alcohol, obesity, and soda can contribute to bone loss and bone density issues.
“Smoking can decrease the peripheral circulation and that can be harmful for bones and joints, Dr. Heinle said. “Maintaining a healthy body weight is helpful for bones and joints.”