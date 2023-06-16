LEWISBURG — The push for introducing a community college in the Valley continued on Friday in Lewisburg.
The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) hosted the Business Leaders Forum at the Silvermoon Banquet Hall on Friday. More than 50 people attended the event to listen to education and business leaders discuss the importance of establishing a community college for Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties.
"If you're creating a new community college that looks like any other, you're doing it wrong," said Erie County Executive Brent Thomas. "This needs to be the community college of the future: a lean, mean workforce development team."
Thomas and Dr. Chris Gray, the president of the Erie County Community College, spoke about their county's newly established college. Thomas said he originally opposed the idea, but eventually came on board and calls the idea a "game changer."
In May 2021, the community education project announced a partnership with Marywood University in Scranton to provide Middle States Commission for Higher Education accreditation. The goal is to have the new community college open in Sunbury by this year or 2024. In March 2022, the group signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a first short-term career prep Nursing Assistant Training and Competency Evaluation Program that will start this summer.
"Let us continue the lifelong effort to refresh, renew, reinvigorate and revitalize," said Thom Rippon, an owner and operator of McDonald's restaurants since 1973, including in Lewisburg. "We are one community committed to supporting each other with smart and stable investments to make things better. Let us launch this new local college, one that is more accessible to those without access to big bucks required of many higher level institutions, and with a faculty that meets our local needs, especially vocational: health care and industrial."
This proposed institution can meet the Valley's needs, he said.
"We are one community," said Rippon. "Let's give ourselves a namesake."
Sam Haulman, general manager of Service Electric Cablevision, said young workers need education and training so they can remain in the Valley.
"If we keep it local and affordable, that is the key to our continued success," said Haulman.
Thomas said there are a lot of benefits and risks along the way.
"Prior to accreditation, there is going to be a big bill that you're going to have to figure out. This is 100 percent going to fall on your taxpayers," said Thomas.
No counties have pledged any financial commitment yet. It was previously reported that it requires a $1.2 million annual investment from Northumberland, Union, Montour and Snyder counties. Northumberland County residents would be asked to provide $624,000; Union County would be asked $240,000; Snyder County would be $228,000; and Montour would contribute $108,000, according to a study commissioned by the education project.
The SVCEP leaders encouraged everyone to reach out to their elected officials and ask them to support the efforts.