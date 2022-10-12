WINFIELD — Mary Forzani, 70, of Winfield, a registered Democrat, has announced a write-in campaign for Pa. House 85th District seat.
David Rowe, R.-85, of Lewisburg, is the incumbent running for reelection.
Forzani is not a beginner when it comes to working in government and supporting agency circles. Among other positions, she is a former Lewisburg Area School District board member and Union County Drug Abuse Community Action Team chair.
Asked why she got into the race with only three weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Forzani said, “Well, I’ve always been community minded. Looking at the political atmosphere, we don’t seem to be getting anything done for everyday people.”
As someone who has been working a small-scale organic farm and dealing with the red tape that all businesses must contend with, she decided, “I really wanted to get back into the swing of things. I talked it over with my husband and he said, ‘Go for it.’ So I did.”
She was also motivated by the thought that in so many local elections, incumbents run unopposed. “That’s not what democracy is all about. There should be a choice.”
“I am a registered Democrat but I am fiscally conservative,” she explained. “I’m tired of all the labels. I’ve always worked on a bipartisan basis.”
Forzani believes “we should turn down the heat and get things done. My whole life has been about listening. Getting people together and solving problems.”
With only three weeks to the election, Forzani would like to educate the voters. “There is another way to represent them — another way to get things done ... a vote for me is sending a message that things can be done. If I can get people to believe that, then I have succeeded.”
At this point she has gotten some mailers out and is trying to meet peope. Anyone who wants to talk to her, she said, “I’ll talk to them.” Forzani has a Facebook page where people can find out more about her.