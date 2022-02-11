TURBOTVILLE — Foster grandparent Judy Whitfield Brown said she is happy to be back in the classroom with elementary students.
Brown, 75, of Watsontown, has spent the last eight years volunteering as a classroom grandparent in Valley schools but only four months ago returned to the classroom after the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020. Brown said she doesn't have her own biological children or grandchildren.
"These are my kids," said Brown in the kindergarten class of Warrior Run School District's Turbotville Elementary School. "When I'm out sick, they ask where I was. They tell me they miss me. They notice when I'm not around. They really like having someone be their friend. Parents are parents. As a grandparent, I can love them up and spoil them."
Kindergarten teacher Taylor Stahley and first-grade teacher Alana Myers said the program is new to the school this year. They said they hope it expands into other classrooms next year.
Brown is "very friendly and loves the kids," said Stahley. "They call her gram — half the faculty do, too."
Volunteers with the Foster Grandparent Program of Central Pennsylvania assist teachers in student education. They work with the students one on one with their homework, school work and basic life skills, and accompany the students on field trips. They work with enrichment students, supervise recess and even assist children at lunch.
"I didn't like it during COVID," said Brown. "I was bored at home, alone, and couldn't get out to see the kids. It took a toll on everyone."
Brown would exchange letters with some of the students. Now Brown is with the students every school day. Her fellow volunteer Bonnie Michael is in the classroom three days a week.
Michael brought in supplies this week to help the students make Valentine's Day cards.
"They really love her (Michael)," said Myers. "They all give her big hugs. They really think of her as their grandma."
The Foster Grandparent Program of Central Pennsylvania, a grantee of AmeriCorp Seniors, is found in eight counties, including Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour. They are located in Midd-West, Mifflinburg Area, Mount Carmel Area, Southern Columbia Area, Shikellamy, Warrior Run, Summit Early Learning and the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Daycare.
Right now, the 56-year-old program has 59 volunteer grandparents, according to Sarah Long, program director in Selinsgrove.
"We had a long period where the grandparents weren't able to serve at the beginning of the pandemic," said Long. "We are trying to get back to school. Starting in March of 2021, we were able to get back into schools when the vaccinations came out. It's been rebuilding since then. It's been a challenge, but we're optimistic about the future."
The program is funded through the federal Corporation for National and Community Service and sponsored locally by the Union-Snyder Area Agency on Aging.
Volunteers must be 55 years of age or older. In order to be eligible for a non-taxable stipend, each volunteer must fall within the income guidelines. The program provides transportation and lunch, and each foster grandparent is assigned a site, teacher and children. The volunteers must also pass a background check.
Interested potential foster grandparents should call 570-374-9196.