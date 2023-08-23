The Leon Fultz Foundation for Youth invites applications for the September 2023 grant funding cycle. Applications are due by midnight, Sept. 1. To learn more, visit https://leonfultzfoundation.org/
The Leon Fultz Foundation for Youth was created in February 2021 to support the youth of Snyder County and surrounding areas through athletic, recreational and developmental programs.
For more information on the foundation — including past and upcoming projects — visit leonfultzfoundation.org or follow on Facebook (@LeonFultzFoundation).