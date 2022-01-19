SELINSGROVE — The Community Giving Foundation has added three new board of directors.
Robert Bertram, a licensed realtor; Jodi Cope, owner and practice manager at Selinsgrove Dental Arts and Stacey Napoli, a restaurateur, have joined the board of the Selinsgrove foundation that manages over 300 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area.
The board is also comprised of Chairman Donna Schuck; Vice-Chair Eric Rowe; Secretary Philip Winger; financial liaison William Bucher; Malcolm Derk, Frank Jankowski; Sara Lauver; Patricia Pinkowski; Jason Robinson and Raven Rudnitsky.