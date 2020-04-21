BERWICK — The Central Susquehanna Community Foundation announced the first round of grants awarded from the Disaster Relief Fund in response to the current pandemic and resulting effects on the Central Susquehanna region. Grants totaling $207,438 were distributed to 31 local nonprofit organizations.
Grants were awarded to organizations to meet requests including essential items (personal care, cleaning supplies, medical supplies, non-perishable foods), meal prep and distribution, equipment maintenance, financial assistance and crisis services, educational programs, operational costs and human resource needs. These awards help provide continued services for clients across the region.
Among those receiving grants Monday were: AGAPE, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Central Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center, Inc., Columbia/Montour Aging Office, Inc., Diakon Child, Family & Community Ministries, Family Service Association of NEPA, Gaudenzia, Inc., Middlecreek Area Community Center, Milton Area School District, Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, Regional Engagement Center (REC), Snyder County Coalition for Kids, Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic, the Arc Susquehanna Valley, the Children’s Museum, Inc., the Good Samaritan Mission, the Salvation Army, the Women’s Center, Inc., Transitional Housing and Care Center of Columbia and Montour County, Union-Snyder Community Action Agency and WVIA Public Media.
The Disaster Relief Fund, which launched in 2011, provides support for disaster recovery efforts in Columbia, Lower-Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties. The Fund has continued to coordinate initiatives and grants to benefit local nonprofits during critical times through the generosity of community members, businesses, and other Foundation funds.
— THE DAILY ITEM