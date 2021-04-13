Foundation donates AED to association

Pictured in the front row, from left, are John E. Barnhart III, junior warden; Julie Ranch and Tammie Gallow, Alyssa Dressler Foundation representatives; Lynn B. Baker, district Deputy of the 46th Masonic District; and Thomas R. Krieger, senior warden. In the second row, from left, are Past Masters Dennis D. Wagner, Terry M. Peters, Gene Zartman, Robert Irwin, Jeffrey B. Smith and Firman H. Abdil IV. In the back row, from left, are Robert C. Zimmerman Jr., Past Master; William D. Troutman, secretary; and Past Masters Richard E. Long Jr., Shawn Bingaman, Gregory C. Wenrich and Van Shipe.