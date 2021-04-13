Foundation donates AED to association

The Alyssa Dressler Foundation presented an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) to the Masonic Temple Association and all its affiliated organizations. Those organizations include Masonic Lodge 22, Northumberland Royal Arch Chapter #174, Mt. Herman Commandry # 85, Valler Chap Council #25, Order of Eastern Star #266 and St. James Conclave Nights of the Red Cross of Constantine.
The Alyssa Dressler Foundation was formed when this young lady died of cardiac arrest. She was 14 at the time and had no symptoms of any heart problems. The mission of the organization is to provide AED donations, offer free heart screenings for young people and promote sudden cardiac awareness to young people. To learn more, visit the Alyssadressler.org website.