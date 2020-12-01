BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children's Museum recently received a grant in the amount of $1,200 from the Women's Giving Circle, which is part of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation. The funding will be used as part of the "Golden Membership" program offering free museum admission passes for the clients of The Gate House in Danville, the Ronald McDonald House at Janet Weis Children's Hospital and the Women's Center in Bloomsburg.
Many women and children experience mental fatigue when dealing with life issues such as chronic illness, financial instability or abusive relationships. This program offers a sense of normalcy and respite for women and children in Columbia and Montour Counties who are utilizing the services of these three organizations. The program offers families the opportunity to “take a break” from the challenges they are facing and enjoy some time in the regenerative environment of the Children’s Museum.
The Women's Center, Inc. of Columbia/Montour recently awarded Kathy Beidler, the children's museum board president, the "Outstanding Member from the Business Community Award" for 2020 in response to this program. The award recognizes the museum's efforts to provide "survivors the opportunity to explore new experiences and cohesively bond as a family."
"Grants like the one mentioned are critical to the continued success of the Children's Museum community outreach programs and allows us to offer programs like the Golden Membership," Beidler said. To get an award for doing what the museum loves to do — support our local community in new and different ways — lets us know that we must be doing something right. Thank you to the Women's Giving Circle for their continued support."
For more information about the Bloomsburg Children's Museum visit www.the-childrens-museum.com.
— THE DAILY ITEM