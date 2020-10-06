LEWISBURG — Bucknell University received a $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to adopt an interdisciplinary approach to climate change, pandemic and clean water as part of the institution’s engineering curriculum.
The award was granted to Professor Alan Cheville, the T. Jefferson Miers chairman in Electrical Engineering, and four co-researchers from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering: professors Robert Nickel, Stu Thompson, Stewart Thomas and Rebecca Thomas.
They’ll be tasked over the coming five years to help foster broader training and, as a result, a broader approach to meet global challenges.
The end goal, the researchers said, is to create a model that schools around the world can adapt to make their own engineering instruction more effective.
"You can go pretty far and say that the future success of humanity is dependent upon us as engineers thinking in these ways — not just thinking of the technical aspects alone and nothing else," Thomas said.
The project will build on a reimagining of Bucknell's electrical and computer engineering curriculum that took effect four years ago, one aiming to offer students as many hands-on, real-world experiences as possible, as early as possible.
"We're thinking about what we can do to take that to the next level," says Cheville, the grant's principal investigator. "The idea is to prepare our students to address what the NSF calls 'convergent problems.' These are not interdisciplinary problems in the sense that you need electrical and mechanical engineers to solve them. These are global problems where not only engineers but scientists, social scientists and people on the ground with deep cultural knowledge are going to have to work together."
As an example, one of the project's main contributors won't be an engineer but a postdoctoral fellow with a background in anthropology, ethnography, or a similar social science — one of two research fellows the grant will support.
The grant will enable faculty across the department to purchase supplies for introducing projects that address convergent problems in their courses and create opportunities for students to bring what they've learned in other classes into their engineering classrooms and labs.
The researchers also hope to establish "communities of transformation," where faculty members from departments across the university will collaborate to create more integrative curricula.
Funds from the grant will support hiring as many as 10 Bucknell students to assist the project as summer researchers in each of the next five years. The grant will also be used to invest in artificial intelligence and automation for more mundane, course-management aspects of teaching — giving time back to professors to use in other ways.