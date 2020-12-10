GRATZ — The MI Charitable Foundation raised $3,000 to aid families in Dauphin County. The money was used to purchase toys and children’s winter coats, which were then donated to the Upper Dauphin Human Services Center in Lykens for distribution.
In years past, the MI Foundation generated funds for this toy/coat drive by raising money through monthly “dress down” days at MI’s Operations Support Center in Gratz. However, due to COVID-19, most of the money this year came from the MI Foundation’s existing funds.
Members of the Gratz Fire Company collected the toys and coats at MI’s Operations Center. They then joined other first responders from the region in a parade from the Elizabethville Walmart to the Human Services Center.
