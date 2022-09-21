SUNBURY — The Community Giving Foundation: Sunbury will hold its annual grant and donor appreciation luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Front Street Station in Northumberland.
Each year, the luncheon celebrates community giving stories made possible by individuals, families, organizations, and community partners in the greater Sunbury area. Local nonprofit organizations are also honored for their dedication and work in the community. Discover how you can create a legacy of giving and leave a positive impact on our community. Join us for this free event.
Reservations are required for this free event. To reserve your seat, please visit csgiving.org/sunbury-event or contact Katie Simpson at 570-752-3930 by Sept. 30.
Community Giving Foundation: Sunbury exists to serve a multitude of charitable needs in the Sunbury area through superior stewardship of enduring charitable gifts. To learn more about the Foundation or support their 20+ funds, visit csgiving.org/sunbury.
— THE DAILY ITEM