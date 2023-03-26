SUNBURY — At least four people were displaced after a Sunday afternoon blaze destroyed a home on Miller Street, a two-alarm fire that called more than 70 firefighters to the city dwelling.
Sunbury Fire Chief Ronald Rupp said the fire started in the early afternoon Sunday. Firefighters began to arrive after 911 began to receiving multiple calls after flames became visible at 1121-1123 Miller Street.
Rupp said when crews arrived they battled the blaze which began to spread to 1117-1119 Miller Street and a member of the fire department rescued a woman inside a home at 1117 Miller Street.
Within two hours, the blaze was knocked down but the structure at 1121-1123, which is owned by Adam Rosinski, was unstable and hot spots continued to pop up, Rupp said.
Sunbury Councilman John Barnhart, who is in charge of the city's codes department, made the decision, along with Solicitor Joel Wiest, to immediately tear the home down.
Barnhart said they called a Shamokin contractor who arrived just before 5 p.m. The demolition began while firefighters remained at the scene.
Rupp said the fire is under investigation and initial reports were it started near a sofa in the 1123 side of the duplex.
"Everyone did a great job," Rupp said. "Everyone did what they were supposed to do and acted quickly and safely."
Rupp said he is unsure of any serious injuries but some of the residents inside both structures were being treated at local hospitals.
According to the codes department, 1117-1119 is owned by Zeuss Rentals and both properties have insurance.
Tenants inside the homes are all staying with family, Rupp said.
The fire chief said a state police fire marshal was on scene and the fire is under investigation.
Rupp said fire crews from Sunbury, Northumberland, Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam, Shamokin, Danville, Coal Township and Elysburg all arrived on the scene to assist.
Barnhart said the debris left behind from the demolition will be removed in the next few days.