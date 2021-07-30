Four people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Route 15 in Monroe Township Friday afternoon.
Emergency personnel dispatched to the crash on Route 15 near Grangers Road at 3:15 p.m. found two vehicles, a car and pickup truck, had crashed through the guiderail and came to rest in the ditch, Hummels Wharf Assistant Fire Chief Chris Eppley said.
He said it appeared that the car had driven into the pickup truck as it was turning east onto the highway from Grangers Road.
The emergency response caused a lane restriction on Route 15 Southbound which led to traffic congestion and delays before 5 p.m., according to PennDOT’s 511pa.com travel information website.
No other information was immediately available.