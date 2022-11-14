MIDDLEBURG — A Midd-West Area School student has been expelled from the district for one year for undisclosed disciplinary reasons.
Three other students were formally expelled for the rest of the school year following action taken by the school board Monday night.
Board President Victor Abate said he could not discuss the reasons for the disciplinary action but said it is "a lot more than we normally have. We are seeing issues we normally wouldn't have seen prior to the pandemic."
According to the school board meeting agenda, one student will not be permitted to return to school for one year, with a tentative return date of Oct. 25, 2023.
Neither Abate or Superintendent Joe Stroup would confirm if the year-long expulsion involves the sixth-grade middle school student who brought a gun and ammunition to the school on Oct. 11.
The weapon and ammo were discovered hidden in a bathroom trash can after a bus driver and students reported the incident.
Another unidentified student is expelled from the district for 45 days, with a tentative return date of Feb. 2, 2023 and two other students will not be allowed to return to school until Jan. 17, 2023.
The board did not act on a the proposed expulsion of a fifth student for the rest of the calendar year pending another hearing, Stroup said.