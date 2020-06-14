The state department of health today reported 336 new cases of COVID-19, including four new cases in the Valley.
Two more cases each were confirmed in Northumberland and Union counties. Montour and Snyder counties recorded no new cases.
Northumberland County’s death total increased by one and is now four. On Saturday, the state revised it’s totals, removing a Northumberland County death that had been added Friday. Seven Valley residents’ deaths have been linked to the virus. Four in Northumberland County, two in Union County and one in Snyder.
There were four new coronavirus-related deaths reported statewide, pushing the Pennsylvania total to 6,215.
The Valley now has 430 reported cases of the virus, 224 in Northumberland County, 83 in Union, 64 in Montour and 59 in Snyder.
Pennsylvania’s total COVID-19 cases increased to 78,798.
Health officials estimate 74% of Pennsylvania COVID-19 patients have recovered. There have been 504,435 negative tests in the state.
According to the state data, two employees each at two nursing and long-term personal care facilities each in Northumberland County and Union County are infected with the virus. No Valley residents in such facilities are infected, according to the state. There was no data listed for Montour or Snyder County facilities.
In Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,578 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,929 cases among employees, for a total of 19,507 at 638 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,268 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,982 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.