The state Department of Health announced 8 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley — four in Union County and two each in Montour and Northumberland counties.
The two positives mark the first new cases for Montour County since June 1.
The state reported 467 new cases, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 77,313. Health officials also reported 51 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 6,113.
No new deaths were reported in the Valley today. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
There are 16,357 resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,871 cases among employees at nursing and personal care homes. A total of 19,228 cases at 627 of the facilities.
Approximately 5,888 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.
Of the total of confirmed cases, the state Department of Health estimates 72 percent of those patients have recovered. According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
There have now been 406 cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in early March: 213 in Northumberland County, 79 in Union, 55 in Montour and 59 in Snyder.
Snyder and Montour counties are already in Gov. Tom Wolf's green phase of reopening, while Northumberland and Union counties will go green tomorrow.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.