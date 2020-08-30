State health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 in each Susquehanna Valley county on Sunday, bringing the region’s total number of cases to 1,340 since the state began tracking data in March.
There were no deaths reported statewide on Sunday -- the first time that has happened since Aug. 17 -- and 670 new cases. The state estimates 82 percent of patients have recovered.
Northumberland County has the most cases, 672, and deaths, 34, in the Valley. Union County has 371 cases and four deaths, Montour has 133 cases and five deaths and Snyder County has 164 cases and two deaths.
To date, there have been 133,504 cases in Pennsylvania residents and 7,671 deaths. Of those, 25,506 cases and 5,189 deaths have been linked to long-term care facilities. There have been 255 cases and 30 deaths linked to Valley facilities.
On Saturday, the Northumberland County Jail reported six inmates and two staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said the county is considering reducing the prison population, which was 220 on Saturday.
All 85 inmates involved in an outbreak at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg have recovered, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Eight staff workers are still positive with the virus and one has recovered. USP Allenwood facilities report eight total cases, including only one inmate, who has recovered, and four active cases among staff members.
Mount Carmel Area and Bloomsburg school districts were the first schools in the Valley to report positive cases among students. Both districts made the announcement Friday after beginning classes on Monday.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state dropped again on Saturday. According to state health officials, 499 patients across the state are in hospitals, down 10 from Saturday’s total and below the peak of more than 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators decreased to 72. There are 22 patients in Valley hospitals. There are 11 patients at Geisinger Medical Center, six at Evangelical Community Hospital — including one on a ventilator — and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Long-term care facilities
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 242 cases — 182 residents and 60 staffers — in six facilities. Of Northumberland County's total, 150 — 95 residents and 55 staffers — are from Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which also accounts for 23 of the county’s 30 deaths in such facilities. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. No deaths have been reported in Montour, Snyder or Union facilities.