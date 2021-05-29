TREVORTON — Four of nine boreholes were completed as of Friday afternoon atop Big Mountain in Zerbe Township, according to Megan Lehman, environmental community relations specialist, Williamsport, with the state Department of Environmental Protection.
“The drilling rig arrived at the mine fire site late on May 24 and the contractor began drilling the morning of May 25 on the south side of the mine slope,” said Lehman. “Four boreholes have now been completed, with the fifth in progress as of this (Friday) afternoon.”
Nine boreholes are planned, and more could be added if determined to be necessary. Drilling is anticipated to last for approximately two weeks and will be suspended during the holiday weekend, she said.
“Initial readings from the completed boreholes have shown no indicators of heat or fire,” said Lehman. “Temperatures in the completed boreholes have ranged between 48 and 56 degrees Fahrenheit, and temperature readings in the abandoned mine slope have been between 46 and 49 degrees.”
The boreholes are downhill on the north side of the mine slope opening inside which household refuse, tires and potentially coal caught fire out of sight on April 24. The slope opening is just steps behind the Coal Miner’s Cross Memorial erected atop the mountain immediately south of Trevorton
DEP awarded the drilling contract to Northumberland Services, of Paxinos, for $313,150. The company subcontracted the drilling work to Frey Well Drilling of Erie County, New York, which has a specialty drill rig fit for the job.
Northumberland Services is a sibling company to Tri-County Spreading, which had been contracted to truck and dump water collected from a nearby pond into the mine slope — more than 2 million gallons.