SUNBURY — One incumbent and three challengers are seeking two open seats in Region II of the Milton Area School Board in the May primary, according to paperwork filed this week in the Northumberland County Board of Elections office in Sunbury.
Incumbent Board President Christine Rantz and newcomers Amy Waldron, Anthony David Beachel and Jason Radel are seeking the two open positions for Region II. Rantz and Waldron both cross-filed to be on both the Democrat and Republican tickets, Beachel filed only for Republican and Radel filed only for Democrat.
There is one open seat in Region I and two open seats in Region III. Directors Andrew Frederick and Eric Moser, both in Region III, and Lindsay Kessler, in Region II, did not file paperwork to be on the ballot.
Incumbent Director Joel Harris, who was appointed earlier this year for Region I, filed paperwork to be on the Republican ticket.
For Region III, Paul O. Beachel Jr. filed for Republican only while Kevin R. Fry cross-filed on both tickets.