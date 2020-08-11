WASHINGTONVILLE — Ambulances transported four people to Geisinger Medical Center following a two-car crash in Montour County that demolished both vehicles.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Routes 54 and 44 in Limestone Township. Tpr. James Gutierrez of state police at Milton said a car headed north on Route 44, which is Whitehall Road in that area, failed to stop for a stop sign and the vehicle smashed into a car driving westbound on Route 54. The impact knocked both cars over an embankment and onto the edge of a cornfield.
The trooper said the Route 54 driver was not speeding, according to a witness.
"There were no alcohol or drugs involved," he said.
The driver and two passengers in that car and the driver of the Route 44 car were transported to Geisinger. Gutierrez did not know the extent of their injuries immediately following the crash and planned to speak to the crash victims at the hospital. All of the victims had to be extricated from the vehicles by mechanical means.
"My concern was getting them medical treatment," he said.
A Montour County 911 dispatcher said the call came in at 1:59 p.m.
Besides state police, the emergency units responding to the crash included Danville Ambulance, Washingtonville Fire Company and Washingtonville Fire Police, Valley Township Fire Company, Geisinger EMS, Milton EMS and Warrior Run Area Fire Department, according to the trooper and Montour County and Union County 911 dispatchers.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.