SUNBURY — Four large oak trees that are damaging the foundation of the Northumberland County Courthouse will be taken down starting this week.
The $4.3 million Northumberland County Courthouse Rehabilitation project is expected to be finished by next summer. Recently, the scaffolding was removed from the front of the building and will be reinstalled at other parts of the building in the spring.
"It's going well," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano. "It's cleaned up and it looks great. Once we take down the trees, it will look really nice and it will be more noticeable."
The trees are located along South Second Street. The trees were not planted at the time of the original construction, said Schiccatano and Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery.
The front facade of the building was cleaned, allowing the off-white color of the bricks to shine through. The original color of the brickwork was red, but was repainted its current color in 1911, said Skavery.
The tower made of copper was cleaned and painted green, matching the original color. The dome and finial were originally going to be painted green as well, but the commissioners opted to paint them gold, he said.
The original copper material is slightly warped, which makes the paint job appear to have moisture pockets in it, said Skavery.
"Nothing can be done for that," he said. "It's too hazardous to smooth out. It would be too much of a hassle and could cause more damage."
Skavery said most of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment and parts have arrived. They will be installed throughout January and February, he said.
In May, county commissioners approved $4,351,670 in contracts for general contracting, electrical work and HVAC work. Bill Anskis Company was awarded the general contracting bid of $2,782,315 which includes two alternates.
LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was awarded the HVAC bid of $1,211,000. TRA Electric, of Watsontown, was awarded the electrical bid of $358,355 which includes three alternates.
Work includes installing a new HVAC and electrical system, adding a fourth courtroom and conference room on the second floor, restoring the exterior and painting the bell tower.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which required a $100,000 match from the county. A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.