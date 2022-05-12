SUNBURY — Four Valley students will compete in the 2022 Bassmaster High School national fishing competition this summer.
Bryce Rhody, 10, a Chief Shikellamy student, Luke Rokavec, 17- Mifflinburg High School student, and Dylan Edwards, 19, a Milton Area student attending cyber school, and Gavin Brubaker, 11, who attends Beck Elementary, all will be traveling to various parts of the country this summer to compete on a national level after qualifying in state championships this past year.
Rokavec and Edwards will travel to Lake Hartwell, South Carolina, in August, while Rhody and Brubaker will travel to Carrol County Thousand Acre Lake, in Tennessee.
Edwards said he is proud to be competing.
"I am very excited," he said. "To get an opportunity to compete on a national level is an accomplishment."
Rokavec agreed.
"It is very hard to qualify so this is all exciting," he said. "It's truly an honor."
Rhody said he is also excited about his chance at a national title.
"I am ready for the challenge," he said. "I will be ready to go physically and mentally and I hope to do well."
Rokavec was also named to the 2022 All-Star team through Bassmaster Magazine.
Mandy Pascal, Bassmaster Magazine associate editor said that the high school All-Star team is selected by a panel of judges looking for representatives who not only excel on the water, but also are standouts in their community and classroom.
All four Valley students are members of the Susquehanna Valley Fishing Team, one of the first established junior teams in the state.
Fred Rokavec, father of Luke, said he is excited for all four students.
"This is such a great opportunity for them all," he said. "They deserve everything they are getting and they work hard at fishing. Nothing is more expensive and time-consuming than bass fishing."