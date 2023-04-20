SELINSGROVE — Four candidates will vie for a six-year term in the Selinsgrove magisterial district judge race.
Attorneys Scott Zeigler and Greg Stuck, Snyder County Sheriff Deputy Kate Reid and state constable Charles Miloro are seeking the $106,254-a-year position held by John H. Reed who is not seeking reelection to the Snyder County office.
Each will be on the May primary ballot seeking the Republican and Democratic nominations.
"It is critical we have an experienced judge with judicial temperament, integrity, and a conservative philosophy," said Zeigler, who is an associate with The McShane Firm in Harrisburg. "I am a principled conservative with proven legal experience, personal integrity, and a strong record of community involvement."
A member of the Snyder-Union County Bar Association and a former Snyder County assistant district attorney, he has worked with the Snyder County Drug Treatment Court and participated in the Transitions of PA’s STOP Violence against Women Program.
"I believe a judge must follow the law as written and not legislate from the bench. I am committed to keeping our community safe from dangerous criminals while protecting our constitutional rights. I will be fair, unbiased, and fully committed to keeping our community a great place to live, work, build a business and raise a family," said Zeigler. "I have a strong reputation as an experienced attorney and prosecutor with integrity, as a respected community member and as someone who shares the values of our local community."
During his 35-year career, Stuck served 5 1/2 years as a full-time assistant district attorney in Snyder and Northumberland counties and prosecuted more than 1,200 adult and 800 juvenile offenders. He's argued a death penalty case before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and handled six other homicide appeals in the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.
"If the magisterial district judge for the Selinsgrove area were a merit-based selection, I would be the common-sense choice based upon my education, training, experience and wisdom gained over 35 years as a trial attorney," he said. "Since leaving the district attorney's offices in 1996 I have represented thousands of clients in matters ranging from divorce, child custody, adoption, real estate, to contracts disputes."
Over the course of his career, Stuck has served in a number of other roles, including as an assistant solicitor for the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association Troop F and an adjunct professor at Susquehanna University.
"I am the candidate with real substance," he said.
Miloro said his nine years serving as a state constable has provided him the experience to make him a good candidate.
"I've worked in different courts in Selinsgrove, Middleburg, Mifflinburg and Milton and seen several different style of judges," he said. "I believe in the truth and would be fair to both sides."
He intends in June to take the course required for non-attorneys to hold the office of district judge in Pennsylvania.
Reid said she's ready to serve immediately since she has successfully completed the course.
"I'm a certified magisterial district judge, I'm trustworthy and I'm qualified," she said. "I've already been enforcing the law in Snyder County for over 23 years as a law enforcement officer. That is what judges do, enforce the law.
Raised in Snyder County, Reid adds "I will be fair and unbiased and a full-time judge. Buy local, vote local."