TREVORTON — Residents at Mountain View: A Nursing & Rehabilitation Center applauded 9-year-old Callie Rissinger on Friday when she dropped off 156 care packages.
This is the second year in a row that Callie Rissinger, a fourth-grade student at Line Mountain Elementary School and a Juliette Junior Girl Scout, collected hundreds of items for care packages for Mountain View residents along Trevorton Road. She and her parents said they never expected such an outpouring of support from the community.
“I started getting stuff from different businesses. I got a lot of stuff,” said Callie. “I came home to boxes on the porch every day. I didn’t expect to get this much.”
Callie said she was inspired by the memory of her late great-grandmother Shirley Kahler, 92, who died in October 2020. With this project, Callie said she hopes to earn her bronze award, which is the highest award for a Junior Girl Scout.
Callie began collecting donations in December. She received donations from family and friends, local churches, local elementary schools, local businesses and national businesses. Her goal was that each resident would receive a blanket. She accomplished that goal for 156 residents, which included 100 blankets from Blankets of Hope, of Reading.
Each care package had snacks, hygienic products, Girl Scout cookies, cards, coloring books, calendars, books, hand sanitizer, activity books, custom playing cards with a picture of Callie’s dog Ozzy, socks, puzzles, Bibles, face shields and large plush stuffed animals from Toy Factory.
Callie’s parents Jennifer and Darin Rissinger, of Trevorton, said they are proud of their daughter.
“We need a lot of kindness spread in this world,” said Jennifer Rissinger. “This is what she did.”
Resident Council President Joy Bennett, a resident of Mountain View for just over a year, and Darlice Swank, a resident of 11 years, said they were grateful for the donations.
“It’s a really great thing when someone does something like this,” said Bennett.
“She’s a good kid,” said Swank.
U.S. Army veteran Harold Reid, 86, was also happy to receive a care package.
“It’s fantastic,” said Reid. “She’s such a nice young lady.”
Callie collected items from 71 businesses, including 29 local businesses.