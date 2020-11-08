A fourth staff member in the Shikellamy Area School District has tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Jason Bendle received word Sunday morning that a staff member at Chief Shikellamy Elementary School has been confirmed positive.
"The district received notice yesterday of one positive case at our middle school and with today's case, both of these cases are the only active cases in each building," Bendle said. "Both buildings will remain open this week and the district continues to receive guidance from the Department of Health and to notify any close contacts of families related to these cases."
Bendle said no students at either Chief Shikellamy or the middle school needed to be quarantined.
Bendle announced Saturday the high school would be closed until Thursday and students would be studying remotely most of this week.
"Parents please continue to work with the district by doing symptom screening daily and checking temperatures," Bendle said.
High school students will return to in-person classes on Nov. 12, Bendle said.
Bendle said the high school will be cleaned and sanitized while closed for in-person instruction.
“High school students are expected to log in to classes Monday through Wednesday each day for remote learning,” Bendle said. “Student schedules will remain the same for the remote learning days, and Wednesday will be a full day of instruction for the high school.”
All sporting events and open gyms will also be shut down until Thursday, Bendle said.
“The district’s goal is to keep our buildings open as much as possible,” Bendle said. “Further communication will be coming through our Facebook page, website and one-call system to our high school families. We at Shikellamy appreciate our community’s support during these difficult times.”
The Shikellamy school board meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the district’s administration building on Packer Island.