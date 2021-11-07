It was just beginning to break day — my favorite time to be out enjoying nature. Already I had heard the first cawing of the crows and heard the rustling of leaves as a hungry squirrel left its den in search of food, when I thought I saw movement again. Finally, the creature began to take shape as it moved up the slope in my direction. Holding very still, I was treated to the sight of a gray fox, though only for a brief few second, as the agile canine slipped quietly across the slope, then turned, heading in the direction of a nearby swamp.
Both gray and red fox are widely spread throughout our area. Similar in many ways to each other, they also have some differences. Both canines can occasionally be found in overlapping territories such as where I had the encounter described in this article. On the whole, however, grays prefer more wooded areas while reds often choose to live and hunt in open areas such as agricultural lands.
Personalities of the two species also vary. For example, of the two, the gray is more aggressive when encountering another large predator such as a coyote. A red will typically flee, while a gray will often fight for its hunting territory. Both species are less than a match for their larger cousin, the eastern coyote, and can quickly turn from the hunter to being the prey. In some areas, foxes have been almost completely eliminated due to coyotes moving in.
Both species of fox have a wide-ranging diet, living on not only meat but also fruits and plants. Favorites include mice, moles, voles, squirrels, rabbits, birds and the occasional free-roaming cat. Ripe sweet fruit can also be considered a treat to a hungry fox who is known to enjoy sweets when available.
Neither species of fox grows large. In fact, adults will often weigh in at 8 to 12 pounds. However, their heavy fur and long tail make them appear much larger. Animal color can vary considerably, with reds sometimes being quite bright, while other times more of a dull subdued color. Grays are generally darker, often with a lighter underside. The most unusually colored fox that I have personally witnessed was a young red that was coal black in color. When I saw it, I was undecided exactly what it was until I also witnessed three of its litter mates with it.
While a life span of 10 or more years is possible, it’s seldom reached, as a fox leads a dangerous life — not only due to other predators and human influences but also due to parasites and disease. Both red and gray fox can be affected by diseases such as rabies and distemper as well as parasites like fleas and ticks. In many areas, mange‚ a disease caused by tiny parasites — can cause huge problems for the fox population.
Pups are born in the spring with a female’s litter averaging 6 but possibly reaching 10 in number. Reds typically give birth in an underground den, while a gray may choose a hollow log, a rocky crevice or like the red go underground. Pups are completely dependent when born, nursing off their mother until old enough to supplement their diet with food supplied by both the mother and father. Complete weaning will take about three months.
As autumn arrives, the family groups will often begin breaking up, with the young seeking territories of their own. This dispersal is nature’s way of protecting the species by not over-using the available food supply or increasing the spread of disease through too many animals in close proximity of one another.
Humans need not fear either gray or red fox as these shy creatures only wish to be left alone. While attacks are occasionally reported, it typically involves a sick or injured animal. Often the cause being an advanced case of rabies. With this in mind, always enjoy wildlife from a distance and never try to touch a wild animal.