MIDDLEBURG — Franklin Township officials are asking Snyder County for help as the state Department of Environmental Protection is pushing the municipality to address raw sewage being dumped into Middle Creek.
Several properties in the township along Route 522 that were once owned by the late Emmitt Kreamer are not connected to the Middleburg Municipal Authority's sewage plant nor do they have working on-site wells.
Instead, all the waste water from about 10 residential properties in the area is going into the nearby creek.
"We are polluting Middle Creek with raw sewage," Greg Snook, chairman of the Franklin Township board of supervisors told the county commissioners Tuesday.
"DEP says we need to fix it" and install a sewer line, Kathy Shea, Franklin Township secretary-treasurer said.
That would require an engineer and lead to costly expenses, she said.
Shea said township officials don't believe it's their problem to solve since the Middleburg Municipal Authority would reap revenue from fees if the sewer line were extended.
But, she added, authority officials say they are already carrying too much debt and can't fund another costly project.
"It sounds like a property owner problem, to me," replied county board Chairman Joe Kantz. "Every single taxpayer is paying (for water and sewer) except this group of people who have been polluting the stream."
With state and federal grants available to address these type of issues, legal matters also have to be worked out, said Kantz.
At County Chief Clerk Tony Phillip's suggestion, a meeting will be set up with municipal, DEP and state representatives to discuss the matter.