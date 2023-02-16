NORTHUMBERLAND — The Joseph Priestley House in Northumberland will be one of 18 sites in Pennsylvania to have free admission in celebration of the commonwealth’s 342nd birthday on March 12.
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission will celebrate with a rare display of William Penn’s original charter at The State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg and free admission to many of the historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History. The Joseph Priestley House is located at 472 Priestley Ave, Northumberland.
Pennsylvania was created when England’s King Charles II granted a charter to William Penn in 1681. Once each year, the Pennsylvania State Archives exhibits the original document for a limited time at The State Museum of Pennsylvania. The 342-year-old Charter is written on parchment using iron gall ink. The State Archives preserves the document in a high-security vault, shielding it from strong light and environmental fluctuations.
Admission to The State Museum is free on Charter Day only, and includes visits to the Planetarium, the Curiosity Connection and galleries. Free timed tickets are required for the Planetarium and the Curiosity Connection. Quantities are limited.
The Penn Charter will remain on display at the museum until 1 p.m. March 17 when the documents will be returned to the vault for another year.
