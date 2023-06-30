MIFFLINBURG — A free summer lunch program debuted in Mifflinburg borough this month.
The federally-funded, state-administered summer meals nutrition program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and distributed to 12 local sites in Northumberland and Union counties. The Mifflinburg program is held at the Mifflinburg Community Park at North Fifth Street every Tuesday and Thursday until Aug. 22.
“There’s not been anything like this in Mifflinburg,” said Mifflinburg YMCA Director Angela Haines on Thursday. “The food program is specific for areas with free and reduced lunches, and Mifflinburg qualified as a whole. There’s a need there with a lack of resources.”
The primary intent is to help replace the loss of school breakfast and lunch during summer vacation from school, and to help children get the nutrition they need to learn, play and grow throughout the summer months. The Milton YMCA has sponsored the program for 31 years, said Haines.
Six Milton YMCA staff members prepare and deliver approximately 400 meals every morning. In 2022, the program served more than 90,000 meals and snacks to more than 2,500 children and teens, said Haines.
The Mifflinburg program started on June 13 and they’re serving 45 meals a day so far, said Haines.
“Kids and families like to come here and teens and older kids come to the park to hang out,” she said. “It focuses on the parks, so it’s another way to promote recreation. They can come and play and then enjoy food, or they can come for the food and then stay to play.”
The program is free for anyone under the age of 18 regardless of income level. The only requirement is that the children need to be with an adult when picking up the food, said Haines.
Each meal consists of a sandwich with bread and protein, a vegetable, a fruit and a carton of milk.
Volunteer Sarah Roupp said she has seen many of the same families in the first two weeks.
Desiree Smith, of Mifflinburg, said the program is convenient for her grandchildren. She brings 8-year-old Lyla Attinger and 10-year-old Maddie Attinger to the nearby community pool for swim lessons.
“It’s very nice. This is an added bonus,” said Smith. “I don’t have to pack. They’re usually eating all the time.”
Mandy Hall, of Mifflinburg, brought her 7-year-old son Dustin Comen and her 9-year-old daughter Sylvia Comen for food on Thursday.
“It helps a lot,” she said.
The food distribution is held from 11 a.m. to noon at the park every Tuesday and Thursday through August.
Other locations include Milton Village, Brown Avenue, Fifth Street, Mahoning Acres, Milton YMCA, Columbia Avenue and Milton Public Library in Milton; Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library in Northumberland; and the Sunbury Community Pool, Oppenheimer Park and Fort Discovery in Sunbury.