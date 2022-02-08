LEWISBURG — Penn State Extension Master Gardener volunteers will be offering free gardening classes at the Miller Center this spring.
The “Seed to Supper” program is designed to teach people on a limited budget how to grow healthy food at a low cost.
Following the six-week course, participants will receive seeds and other gardening supplies. They will also receive cooking demonstrations and recipes.
Classes will be held Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. from April 7 through May 12 at the the Miller Center Food Hub, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Pre-registration is required at smw5542@psu.edu or by calling 570-556-4757.
For more information about the program, visit extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/outreach/seed-to-supper.