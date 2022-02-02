SELINSGROVE — Those unsure how to manage or file taxes can seek free assistance through the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA).
They will offer appointments for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program through April 15.
VITA offers free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income households. IRS-certified volunteers provide basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualifying individuals. Individuals must meet the following eligibility criteria to schedule an appointment: Annual household income cannot exceed $58,000 and must be residents in Union or Snyder counties. VITA is limited to those filing non-itemized tax returns only.
Appointments are available in Selinsgrove and Lewisburg. All visitors and customers are required to wear a face mask to protect against COVID-19.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Union-Snyder CAA at (570) 374-0181. Social security cards are required for everyone on the return, photo IDs, and all income documents, stimulus letter, child tax credit letter and bank information to your scheduled appointment.
Up-to-date tax deadline information can be found on the IRS website at irs.gov/newsroom.