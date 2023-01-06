HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging reminds Medicare beneficiaries that the annual Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period runs from Jan. 1 to March 31. During this time, beneficiaries who currently have a Medicare Advantage plan can switch to a different plan or to original Medicare. Changes to their enrollment will take effect on the first of the month following the month in which they enroll.
Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI), Pennsylvania's Medicare counseling program, is available through local Area Agencies on Aging to help beneficiaries with Medicare questions. Older adults can receive unbiased, no-cost Medicare assistance from trained PA MEDI counselors who can walk them through their options to assist in making informed health insurance decisions that optimize their cost savings and access to health care and benefits.
Medicare Advantage is a Medicare-approved plan from a private company that offers an alternative to original Medicare for health and drug coverage. These "bundled" plans include Part A Hospital Insurance, Part B Medical Insurance, and usually Part D Drug Coverage.
PA MEDI counselors do not sell Medicare insurance products, nor do they endorse any insurance company, product, or agent. Counselors will not recommend policies, companies, or insurance agents but will provide free, confidential, and unbiased personalized assistance.
Older adults can contact the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging at 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558 to schedule a personalized counseling session. For more information, call the toll-free PA MEDI Helpline at 1-800-783-7067 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To find a PA MEDI event or presentation, visit www.aging.pa.gov/aging-services/medicare-counseling.