Three miniature art galleries across the Susquehanna Valley can be discovered in Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Selinsgrove.
The Free Little Art Galleries are located outside the CommUnity Zone at 328 Market St., Lewisburg; outside 45W Art and Cafe at 374 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg; and inside the Regional Engagement Center at 429 Eighth St., Selinsgrove. The art galleries are meant to convey surprise, delight, sharing and trust, according to Farida Zaid, the coordinator of the Union County Connect.
“Surprise, since it’s ever-changing, you’ll never know what you’ll see. If you’ve never seen one you’re likely to be curious,” said Zaid. “Delight: just the fact that people of all ages and skill levels are contributing and taking a variety of interesting, puzzling, funky, funny art. Sharing: people are creating a community by sharing their art with friends and strangers. Trust: having it open and available 24/7 demonstrates a willingness to trust people to respect the rules, which are few.”
A Free Little Art Gallery, or “FLAG” for short, is like a Little Free Library, but for small artworks instead of books. If you see something in the gallery you like, take it home. Or create something you want to share, and leave it for someone else to take away and love, according to www.freelittleartgalleries.art.
Locally, the 2.4954-cubic-foot boxes were designed and built by Tim Herman and the base in Lewisburg by Abe Carpentry, of Mifflinburg. They are located in well-trafficked outdoor spaces in compliance with local ordinances and a hosting organization that agrees to have it on their property and generally keep an eye on it, said Zaid.
Eddy Lopez, associate professor of Art and Art History at Bucknell University, was instrumental in supervising student involvement in the project and securing funding from Bucknell for the creation of the boxes. The Lewisburg FLAG was funded by children’s book illustrator and writer Marjorie Priceman.
“Bucknell students in my spring 2022 graphic design class and students in former Bucknell professor Collin Smith’s marketing and design class were instrumental in designing the branding and visual communication and identity of the FLAGs, from logos to social media,” said Lopez. “We were able to secure funding from the Bucknell Arts Council and the Freeman College of Management for the production of the FLAGs as well. The FLAGs have been wonderfully received by the Valley community. Every time I walk by the little gallery, it’s always a treat to see new art by artists of all ages and skills.”
Zaid first came across one of these galleries in Phoenix, Ariz.
“It was love at first sight,” said Zaid. “There is a community of FLAG hosts on Instagram and we studied various models and operational procedures from Phoenix, North Hollywood, Cincinnati, Washington D.C., and others. We found none in Pennsylvania and very few outside of larger cities.”
Julie Hagenbuch, who helps with the upkeep of the galleries and social media, said Free Little Art Galleries are a living community project.
“They’re always changing, and rarely stay the same from day to day,” said Hagenbuch. “The idea is that anyone can take a piece of artwork, leave a piece of artwork, or both. The Free Little Art Galleries are a way to spread joy and creativity to others in the community, all while interacting with neighbors and strangers alike.”
About once a week, Hagenbuch stops by and makes sure they’re in good working order. If they need to be restocked, she adds a few new pieces of artwork and cleans them if needed.
“It’s been incredible to see the variety of artwork that shows up in the Free Little Art Galleries,” said Hagenbuch. “People have left prints, paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs and jewelry. They’ve even left poetry.”
Participating artists have been kids, hobbyists, and professionals, but anyone can participate, said Hagenbuch and Zaid.
“Something fun about the FLAGs is that you don’t usually know who leaves a piece of artwork unless it’s signed,” said Hagenbuch. “Occasionally when an artist leaves a piece, they’ll tag the Free Little Art Galleries of the Susquehanna Valley account on social media, which is great because then we get to see pieces that otherwise might be taken before we get a chance to see them in person. It’s fun to see how fast some pieces go.”
Dani Reber, the owner of 45W, said she loves to see the new artwork every morning when she puts out her open sign. She sees wood carving, coloring book pages, water colors, clay sculptures and photography.
“It’s a moment of joy to see something new,” she said. “I’ve seen people there from kids to seniors and everyone in between.”
Jessi Almstead, of Lewisburg, runs the Bluebird Atelier, which offers creative classes in the arts for all ages a block away from the Lewisburg FLAG. She often placed her students’ artwork as well as her 3-year-old daughter Avi Gordstead’s work.
“It gives us a reason to create art,” said Almstead. “It’s a great way for the kids to showcase their art. It’s a good exchange.”
Aviv loves art and coming to the FLAG to trade her own art with others, she said.
“She’s really into it,” she said.
The plan is to expand. They have a fourth one they hope to find a good home for soon, said Zaid.
Anyone who is interested can reach out on Instagram @freelittleartgallerysv, Facebook at Free Little Art Galleries of the Susquehanna Valley, email at farida@unioncountyconnect.org, or just stop by the FLAGs to add artwork or tidy up.