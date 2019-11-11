■ Applebee’s: All active military members and veterans receive a free meal at participating locations.
■ Dunkin’: On Monday, veterans and active-duty military will get a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary.
■ Bob Evans: On Monday, veterans and active duty military get a free meal from one of eight dinners.
■ Buffalo Wild Wings: On Monday, all past and present members of the armed forces are eligible for free small boneless wings and fries this Veterans Day.
■ Chipotle: With U.S Military IDs, veterans will receive a buy-one, get-one-free entree.
■ Cracker Barrel: Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free dessert on Monday.
■ Denny’s: All veterans and military personnel can build their own free Grand Slam breakfast on Monday from 5 a.m. to noon.
■ Friendly’s: On Monday, veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free entree from a special menu at Friendly’s restaurants.
■ Longhorn Steakhouse: Veterans and military personnel can get a free appetizer or dessert and 10 percent off of their bill on Monday.
■ Olive Garden: On Monday, veterans and activeduty military can enjoy a free entree from a special menu at participating locations.
■ Planet Fitness: Planet Fitness Gyms across the country are offering all veterans and active military personnel the chance to work out for free for a week through Nov. 15. Veterans and active military personnel can bring a workout buddy at no additional charge and relax after they work out with free HydroMassage and chair massages.
■ Red Robin: On Monday, veterans and active military receive a Tavern DoubleBurger with Bottomless Steak Fries.
■ Sheetz: On Monday, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free 6-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 596 store locations. Sheetz locations offering car washes will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.
■ Starbucks: Veterans, active service members and their spouses receive a free cup of coffee Monday.
■ Subway: Veterans with a valid ID can get a free sixinch sub at select locations on Monday.
■ Target: Target will offer a 10 percent military discount on a purchase made in-store and online at Target, com through Nov. 11, 2019.
■ Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active members of U.S. military can receive a free lunch on Monday. All veterans, including all active, retired, or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from our special Veterans Day menu.
■ Ultimate Car Wash: Free car wash from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.