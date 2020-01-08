Free naloxone will be available at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Wednesday as part of an ongoing effort to stop opioid overdoses and get residents into treatment.
“Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Since 2018, we have provided free naloxone kits to more than14,000 Pennsylvanians — that means 14,000 lives can be potentially saved. We know that Pennsylvanians are dedicated to helping to save lives of not only their loved ones, but also anyone who has overdosed.”
The distribution will take place in the Farm Show Complex at the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s booth (booth 737), from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., as supplies last.
“We are at a critical crossroads in combatting the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Program Secretary Jen Smith. “We have a choice to accept overdoses and the disease of addiction as the new normal or to fight back. I choose to fight. We simply cannot get an individual the help they desperately need following an overdose if they are dead. I hope that all Pennsylvanians use the naloxone distribution to proactively take action to save our loved ones.”
In addition to being able to get naloxone for free on the distribution days, it is carried at most pharmacies across the state year-round. More than 7,000 kits of naloxone were distributed to Pennsylvanians in September 2019 and another 7,000 kits were distributed in December 2018.
The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program has reduced opioid prescriptions by 30 percent and has virtually eliminated doctor shopping.
Naloxone has been made available to first responders through the Commission on Crime and Delinquency, with more than 25,000 doses made available and more than 4,500 saves through that program. In addition, EMS have administered more than 29,600 doses of naloxone.