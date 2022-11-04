LEWISBURG — Three free Narcan distribution events have been scheduled in December at the rear entrance of the Miller Center, in Lewisburg. The offerings are by Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital, from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 8, 20, and 29. These events are for anyone who has someone they care about, who has the potential to overdose through opioid use.
The Narcan will be distributed with no questions asked and a short hands-on demonstration will be given to recipients on how to administer it to someone in need. The distribution will be anonymous. Any questions can be directed to Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.