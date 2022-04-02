SELINSGROVE — The Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association is offering a free three-week row program this summer for junior high and high school students.
Beginning Monday, June 6, rowing lessons will be offered at the Bucknell/Susquehanna boathouse at the intersection of Routes 11 and 15 across from Skeeter’s Restaurant and on the Susquehanna River. The program will be held 8:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The association will host an open house for youth and adults at the boathouse in Shikellamy State Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 4, National Learn-to-Row Day.
For more information, visit rowpa.org/youth-learn-to-row.